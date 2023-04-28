News to Know for Friday, April 28

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at breaking overnight news and top headlines for Friday, April 28, 2023:

George Wythe Shooting

Richmond Police said around noon Thursday, they received a call for shots fired at George Wythe High School . Once they arrived, they found one student with gunshot wounds in a wooded area. Another student took himself to the hospital. Extra counselors will be on hand at school on Friday. No suspects have been named.

Arrest Made in Triple Shooting

An arrest has been made after a 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside on Thursday.

Rainy Friday

A soaking and beneficial rain is likely both Friday and Sunday. Saturday is the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. Full forecast >

Crews Battle Fire at Laundromat

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday, April 28.

Firefighters battled a fire at a laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Friday. Crews were called to the Stop & Go around 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Don’t Miss Out on Restaurant Week

Richmond Restaurant Week is in full effect and continues into the weekend. In addition to delicious food, you can also help give back to those in need.

