News to Know for Friday, April 28

Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting on...
Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting on Thursday, April 27.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at breaking overnight news and top headlines for Friday, April 28, 2023:

George Wythe Shooting

  • Richmond Police said around noon Thursday, they received a call for shots fired at George Wythe High School. Once they arrived, they found one student with gunshot wounds in a wooded area. Another student took himself to the hospital. Extra counselors will be on hand at school on Friday. No suspects have been named.

Arrest Made in Triple Shooting

A 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside.
  • An arrest has been made after a 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside on Thursday.

Rainy Friday

  • A soaking and beneficial rain is likely both Friday and Sunday. Saturday is the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. Full forecast >

Crews Battle Fire at Laundromat

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday, April 28.
  • Firefighters battled a fire at a laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Friday. Crews were called to the Stop & Go around 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Don’t Miss Out on Restaurant Week

Richmond Restaurant Week is in full effect and continues into the weekend.
  • Richmond Restaurant Week is in full effect and continues into the weekend. In addition to delicious food, you can also help give back to those in need.

