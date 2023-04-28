Man dies after being found shot near a parking lot in Richmond

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 40-year-old man died after being shot Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene just after 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike and found Marcus Dobson with a gunshot wound. He was found in the grass near a parking lot.

Dobson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

