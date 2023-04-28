Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: A beneficial Soaking rain, mainly morning and midday

Tapers to drizzle with a few showers late afternoon/evening
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking and beneficial rain is likely both today and Sunday. Saturday is the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans.

Friday: Rain likely, heavy at times especially in the morning and midday. Breezy and cool. Low clouds and drizzle on and off through the afternoon. A Scattered afternoon and evening shower is possible. An isolated storm possible. 1-2″ rain likely, most falling before 1pm. Highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Scattered morning showers. Rain and a few storms likely during the afternoon into the evening. Around 3/4″ rain expected. Lows in the upper-50s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Parttly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

