Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says the center and left northbound lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield County are closed on Friday for emergency maintenance.
“Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes,” VDOT said as repairs take place in the area of Willis Road (mile marker 63).
