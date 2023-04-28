Emergency repairs close lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says the center and left northbound lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield County are closed on Friday for emergency maintenance.

“Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes,” VDOT said as repairs take place in the area of Willis Road (mile marker 63).

The repairs are taking place on northbound I-95 near Willis Road on Friday, April 28. (VDOT)

Click/tap here for real-time traffic information in the area.

