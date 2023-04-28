Crews battle fire at laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a fire at a laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Friday.

Crews were called to the Stop & Go around 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Officials on the scene say the building was locked and nobody was inside at the time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

