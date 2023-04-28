Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crews battle fire at laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Friday, April 28.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighters battled a fire at a laundromat on Mechanicsville Turnpike early Friday.

Crews were called to the Stop & Go around 1 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Officials on the scene say the building was locked and nobody was inside at the time.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

