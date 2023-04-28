Your Money with Carlson Financial
Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived and found three women with gunshot wounds.

Kwanasia Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness who knew her told NBC12 she had just had a baby.

The other two victims are expected to recover.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment; police say the other refused treatment.

Police arrested Destiny Conway, 23, and charged her with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

