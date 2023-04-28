Arrest made in deadly triple shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire in the area.
Officers arrived and found three women with gunshot wounds.
Kwanasia Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness who knew her told NBC12 she had just had a baby.
The other two victims are expected to recover.
One was taken to the hospital for treatment; police say the other refused treatment.
Police arrested Destiny Conway, 23, and charged her with two counts each of malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.
