1 person injured in Hillside Court shooting
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting early Friday on Minefee Street in Hillside Court.
Police were called to the scene just before 12:45 a.m. to find a person shot.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital for an injury that was considered non-life threatening,” police said in a news release.
No suspects have been named.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
