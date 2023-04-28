Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 person injured in Hillside Court shooting

Police responded to multiple shootings overnight in Richmond.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was injured in a shooting early Friday on Minefee Street in Hillside Court.

Police were called to the scene just before 12:45 a.m. to find a person shot.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital for an injury that was considered non-life threatening,” police said in a news release.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

