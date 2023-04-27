Your Money with Carlson Financial
Uncertain timetable on budget puts Virginia schools in tight spot on hiring

Some division heads say they are uneasy about their ability to hire and retain teachers because...
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Virginia lawmakers’ lack of a timetable for finalizing state budget amendments has left public school leaders uncertain about their own budgets, Virginia Mercury reports.

Some division heads say they are uneasy about their ability to hire and retain teachers because of the lack of clarity on state funding for the next school year. Under the existing two-year budget, teachers will receive a 5% salary raise for the upcoming school year.

Both the House and Senate are proposing amendments to provide an additional 2% raise, increasing the salary total to 7%, but with negotiations still ongoing, divisions are uncertain about what they can offer teachers.

Localities are now considering whether they should increase their own budgets to accommodate the expected salary changes before hitting state deadlines.

Local governments, which appropriate local funds to the school divisions, are required by state law to approve their annual budgets by May 15 or within 30 days of receiving estimates of state funds. School divisions then can adopt their budgets and distribute teacher contracts for current and potential teachers.

Read more on virginiamercury.com >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
