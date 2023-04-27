Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Partly Sunny with two rounds of rain on the way soon

Soaking rain likely Friday and Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain is likely both tomorrow and Sunday and Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans.

Thursday: Partly Sunny with more clouds across southside Virginia. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely, heavy at times especially in the morning and midday. Breezy and cool with a brief warm-up possible towards evening when an isolated shower or storm is possible. Around 1 inch rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy or partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning with showers developing later in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 850%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

