Thursday Forecast: Partly Sunny with two rounds of rain on the way soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A soaking rain is likely both tomorrow and Sunday and Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans.

Thursday: Partly Sunny with more clouds across southside Virginia. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely, heavy at times especially in the morning and midday. Breezy and cool with a brief warm-up possible towards evening when an isolated shower or storm is possible. Around 1 inch rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy or partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny in the morning with showers developing later in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 850%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.