Richmond Restaurant Week returns for 22nd year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond has a fantastic variety of restaurants; this may be the week to sample a few of them.

Richmond Restaurant Week is in full effect and continues into the weekend.

In addition to delicious food, you can also help give back to those in need.

Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has been a staple in the river city’s culture, shining a light on our city’s diverse restaurant scene and helping the local food bank Feed More.

“It’s been in existence for over 20 years, and in that time, they’ve given us over a million dollars,” said Christy Dalton, the Community Engagement Manager for Feed More.

This year $5.22 of every meal will be used to fight food insecurity in our area.

“So when you consider that, 1 dollar helps to provide four meals. That’s an amazing impact for us,” said Dalton.

Proceeds have supplied more than 3.2 million meals since it was created.

“So you’re giving back to the community in multiple ways. You’re giving back to the restaurants, and you’re giving back to Feed More. So it’s a win-win for both of us,” said Dalton.

One of those restaurants you can support is Southern Kitchen in Jackson Ward.

“It’s my time to be that person now to give back,” said Shane Roberts-Tomas.

Shane Roberts-Thomas, the general manager and owner of Southern Kitchen, has been a partner with RRW for four years, with their Big Mama’s fried chicken and banana pudding being customers’ favorites.

Giving back reminds her of what her loved ones would do when she was a child.

“There was a time where my grandmother, anyone that came over and wanted something to eat, she had food for them. So it’s that same idea for me. That I’m still feeding more with Feed More,” said Roberts-Thomas.

You have until Sunday to take part in restaurant week. Click/tap here for a full list of restaurants and menus.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.