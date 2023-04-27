Richmond Police: 2 students shot in George Wythe High School parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police cars lined Crutchfield Street outside of George Wythe High School on Thursday after two students were shot in a parking lot in broad daylight.

Investigators line the parking lot near George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Richmond Police said one of those students was found in a wooded area near the parking lot with gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital fighting for his life. As officers worked the case, police learned a second student took himself to the hospital for a gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened today,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Officials hold a news conference after two juveniles were shot near George Wythe High School on Thursday, April 27.

During the press conference held outside the school, Richmond Police said they got a call at 12:02 p.m. about shots fired.

Autoplay Caption

“Within one minute, one of our officers from Third Precinct arrived on scene,” said Edwards.

Three minutes later, Edwards said police found the first victim with his gunshot wounds.

For more than three hours, Richmond Police, forensic teams, and the ATF stayed at the scene collecting evidence to piece together what led up to the gunfire.

Investigators fill the parking lot at George Wythe High School to investigate a shooting. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“At this point, we don’t have a motive as to the shooting,” said Edwards.

Edwards is hoping this evidence will lead them to who is responsible for opening fire.

“The suspects are still at large so, obviously, that’s still concerning for us, but we don’t believe there’s any other threats to any other schools at this point,” he said.

Edwards also believes there’s “one shooter, but other people involved.” Currently, there’s no suspect information.

Edwards also said officers are also interviewing witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing camera footage to help them track down who did this.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting. All after-school activities are also canceled.

“Our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts are with the victims this afternoon and we are praying for their recovery,” said Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras.

Kamras was on the scene with other officials to get updates and share this message with the community.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras joined other officials to get updates at the scene of a shooting near George Wythe High School. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“My ask of the community though is to help us. We need the entire village, all of Richmond to support us,” he said. “The amount of gun violence in the city has just got to stop, so we’re asking for everyone to pitch in on that effort.”

An investigator collects evidence at the scene of the shooting outside George Wythe High School. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Richmond Public Schools released two statements:

URGENT: Dear George Wythe Families, we are sending this message to make you aware that George Wythe HS is under lock and teach due to a shooting in the parking lot. The Richmond Police Department is on scene and is actively investigating the situation. Please remember that during a lock and teach, campus movement is restricted and no one will be allowed enter or depart the school until the situation is resolved. Please know the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will share further updates today.

URGENT: Dear George Wythe Families, this is an update to inform you that GWHS will remain on lock and teach for the remainder of the day as the Richmond Police Department continues their investigation. Student dismissal will be at our regularly scheduled time of 4:00pm. Please note that the Crutchfield side of the school is not accessible and any student pick up will take place in the Midlothian side’s parking lot.

As police continue to investigate this case, Edwards is asking people with information to come forward.

“We are getting tips from the public already, people are providing us with helpful information and we just want to encourage them to continue to do so in this case,” he said during the press conference. “These are very young people in the prime of their lives and being shot on school is very concerning for us.”

Officers investigate a shooting that unfolded in a parking lot outside George Wythe High School. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000. Tips can also be sent in anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.