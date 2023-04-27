News to Know for Thursday, April 27

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at breaking overnight news and top headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023:

1 Dead in Triple Shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after reports of gunfire in the area.

One woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside. Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire in the area.

5 People Escape Fire

Crews arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.

Henrico firefighters battled a large house fire on North Parham Road early Thursday morning, just down the street from J.R. Tucker High School. Officials say five people were inside the house at the time, but all managed to get out safely.

Partly Sunny Ahead of Friday Rain

After a party sunny Thursday, soaking rain is likely both Friday and Sunday. Full forecast >

Man Dead After Henrico Shooting

man died after a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex on Wednesday night. Officers responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane just before 9 p.m., where they found a man shot.

Fort Lee Renaming

Fort Gregg-Adams, formerly known as Fort Lee, is named after two Army Field Sustainment officers. (Fort Lee Public Affairs Office)

Fort Lee is being redesigned as Fort Gregg-Adams on Thursday to honor two Black Army officers in field sustainment.

Teacher Charged in Chesterfield

A 65-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy. Police say they received a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS) that a teacher - Kathleen R. Harlow - had assaulted a student on April 13.

