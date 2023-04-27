Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Thursday, April 27

A house fire closed a portion of Parham Road early Thursday. The road has since reopened.
By David Hylton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at breaking overnight news and top headlines for Thursday, April 27, 2023:

1 Dead in Triple Shooting

Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue after reports of gunfire in the area.
  • One woman was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting on Richmond’s southside. Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire in the area.

5 People Escape Fire

Crews arrived at the scene just after 1 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.
  • Henrico firefighters battled a large house fire on North Parham Road early Thursday morning, just down the street from J.R. Tucker High School. Officials say five people were inside the house at the time, but all managed to get out safely.

Partly Sunny Ahead of Friday Rain

  • After a party sunny Thursday, soaking rain is likely both Friday and Sunday. Full forecast >

Man Dead After Henrico Shooting

  • A man died after a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex on Wednesday night. Officers responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane just before 9 p.m., where they found a man shot.

Fort Lee Renaming

Teacher Charged in Chesterfield

  • A 65-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy. Police say they received a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS) that a teacher - Kathleen R. Harlow - had assaulted a student on April 13.

