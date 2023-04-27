Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injury in shooting near Richmond school

The Richmond Police Department investigates a shooting near George Wythe High School on Thursday, April 27.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile was shot in the woods Thursday afternoon near George Wythe High School.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

This is a developing story. NBC12 has a crew on the scene.

