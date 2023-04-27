Juvenile suffers life-threatening injury in shooting near Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile was shot in the woods Thursday afternoon near George Wythe High School.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

This is a developing story. NBC12 has a crew on the scene.

