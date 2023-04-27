Juvenile suffers life-threatening injury in shooting near Richmond school
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a juvenile was shot in the woods Thursday afternoon near George Wythe High School.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The school was put on lockdown after the shooting.
There’s currently no information on any suspects.
This is a developing story. NBC12 has a crew on the scene.
