Henrico police identify victim in deadly shooting; suspect arrested

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a man has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane just before 9 p.m., where they found a man shot.

The victim - 25-year-old Michael Jamahl Curtis - was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police identified and arrested the suspect - 22-year-old Yousuf Ibrahim Mohammed - and charged him with:

Involuntary manslaughter

Reckless handling of a firearm

Obstruction of justice

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

