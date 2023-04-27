Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico police identify victim in deadly shooting; suspect arrested

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department says a man has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Beacontree Lane just before 9 p.m., where they found a man shot.

The victim - 25-year-old Michael Jamahl Curtis - was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police identified and arrested the suspect - 22-year-old Yousuf Ibrahim Mohammed - and charged him with:

  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Obstruction of justice

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

