Fort Lee renamed Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of Black military officers

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. (WWBT) -A historic and deserved honor for two Black military officers after the Department of Defense moved to rename the former Fort Lee Army base.

“I hope it’s going to be inspiring, and I’m sure that it will be,” retired Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg said.

The honor went to Lt. Gen. Gregg and the late Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

What was once Fort Lee’s Army base now bears both of their names.

Gregg joined the military at 17 years old when it was still segregated. He rose the ranks quickly and became the first black Army officer to achieve a three-star rank. Now at 94 years old, the retiree is the first living black soldier to see a base named after him.

“I’m also aware that since I’m a living person, that it imposes on me added responsibility to represent this post and the worthiness of my name along with Col. Adams being here,” Gregg said.

Lt. Col. Charity Adams died in 2002, but her legacy will remain.

Joining the Women’s Army Corps in 1942, Adams was selected to command the first and only unit of predominately black women deployed to the European Theater of Operations during World War 2. That role was essential in getting letters and communications between soldiers fighting on the front lines and their families.

“I know now that for this would just be beyond icing on the cake, she would just be extraordinarily pleased about this, and I really do wish she was able to be here,” Adams’ children Stanley and Judith Earley said.

The two paving a path and offering their fellow Americans hope for a better tomorrow.

“My advice to future soldiers coming through here, enjoy Fort Lee, enjoy the state of Virginia and be the very best soldier that you’re capable of being,” Gregg said.

This base is one of nine that the Pentagon has ordered to remove names, symbols or any other forms that commemorate the Confederacy.

