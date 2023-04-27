Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

CUTE: Zoo welcomes new white-faced baby monkey

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.
The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A Cleveland-area zoo announced the birth of a baby white-faced Saki monkey this week.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared photos of its newest and youngest resident on Thursday.

WOIO reports the not-yet-named baby is the third successful birth for parents Lopez and Luis.

“Baby Saki monkeys love to hang onto mom in their early stages,” a zoo spokesperson shared. “So be sure to look closely on your next visit.”

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Ohio seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Teacher arrested, charged with allegedly assaulting student with autism in Chesterfield
Richmond Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one woman dead and two others hurt.
3 women shot, 1 killed in Richmond
A counselor in Henrico County is fighting to keep her practice open after months of insurance...
‘My practice is in jeopardy of closing:’ Counselor waiting for payments from Anthem
Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road...
Man shot in Chesterfield in apparent road rage incident
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Washington.
Washington, Minnesota become trans refuges, shield abortions
A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the...
VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks
In this Monday, April 25, 2011, photo, 3M's Post-it notes are on sale at Office Depot in...
Post-it notes, Scotch tape manufacturer announces 6,000 layoffs
Set up your virtual home inventory
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster