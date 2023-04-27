Community diaper drive sets record

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Families First and Infant & Toddler Connection of Chesterfield 10th annual Diaper Drive set a record this year.

“We were able to raise a total of 647 packages of wipes, and we beat our goal of 55,000 diapers. We collected 58,917 diapers for this year,” said Ashley Rogers, Families First program coordinator for Chesterfield County.

The diapers and additional money raised help families with infants and toddlers in Chesterfield County.

“Thank you,” said Rogers, addressing the community. “It’s incredible to be able to talk to community members who make donations and let them know that their donation is making an impact on a family right here in maybe their neighborhood.”

👶 While we're busy tallying up all of our wonderful diaper donations, we figured we'd take this opportunity to thank all of those individuals and organizations who participated in this year's Chesterfield County Diaper Drive! Stay tuned in the coming weeks for our final count... pic.twitter.com/6dQFN8bTOY — Chesterfield County Government, Virginia (@ChesterfieldVa) April 17, 2023

The groups accept diapers or wipes throughout the year.

Interested organizations, groups or businesses should contact Ashley Rogers, Families First Program Coordinator at rogersa@chesterfield.gov; or Leslie Pakula, Infant Program Manager, at pakulal@chesterfield.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: NBC12 Anchor Sarah Bloom served as the diaper drive ambassador and helped share the word about this year’s event. Chesterfield County gave Sarah and Jennifer Warnick, NBC12′s special content producer, an award for their commitment to the cause.

