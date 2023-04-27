Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

5 people escape from burning home in Henrico

Henrico firefighters battle house fire in county's west end.
Henrico firefighters battle house fire in county's west end.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters battle a large house fire on N Parham Road early Thursday morning, just down the street from J.R. Tucker High School.

Crews arrived to the scene just after 1 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.

Officials say 5 people were inside the house at the time, but all managed to get out safely.

Crews spent hours on the scene putting out the fire and investigating what caused it.

As of 2:45 a.m., N Parham Road between Homeview Drive and Dancer Road was still closed.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Teacher arrested, charged with allegedly assaulting student with autism in Chesterfield
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
A counselor in Henrico County is fighting to keep her practice open after months of insurance...
‘My practice is in jeopardy of closing:’ Counselor waiting for payments from Anthem
Officer Richard Johnson was found guilty of reckless driving and two felony counts of...
Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Quick Stop Convenience Store located at...
Police searching for 2 people who robbed Chesterfield store

Latest News

Generic police lights
Man seriously injured after Henrico shooting
A 65-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at Chester...
Teacher arrested, charged with allegedly assaulting student with autism in Chesterfield
Richmond Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Richmond Police investigating officer-involved shooting on Third Avenue
Patches the 40-pound cat and his new owner Kay Ford on the weight loss journey together
‘I just wanted to help’: Woman who adopted Patches, the 40-pound cat, joins his weight-loss journey