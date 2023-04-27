5 people escape from burning home in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters battle a large house fire on N Parham Road early Thursday morning, just down the street from J.R. Tucker High School.

Crews arrived to the scene just after 1 a.m. and found flames shooting from the home.

Officials say 5 people were inside the house at the time, but all managed to get out safely.

Crews spent hours on the scene putting out the fire and investigating what caused it.

As of 2:45 a.m., N Parham Road between Homeview Drive and Dancer Road was still closed.

