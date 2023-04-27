3rd Hopewell student dies after crash

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A third student has died after a weekend crash, Hopewell City Public Schools said.

“We grieve with our families and community about this life lost way too soon,” the school division said. “We will continue to have additional staff and grief support at schools.”

Over the weekend, two students died in a crash in Prince George County that followed a shooting incident.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Falcon Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots fired into an occupied home.

When officers arrived, police say a small SUV was seen leaving the shooting scene at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle and observed a crash in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive.

According to police, the vehicle struck several trees, overturned, and came to a stop down a steep embankment.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old male, and the front seat passenger, 18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger, a 16-year-old male, was taken to the hospital. Hopewell City Public Schools say the teen died Wednesday night.

Police recovered two guns from the vehicle and discovered bullets struck one home and one unoccupied, parked vehicle on Falcon Street.

“There are no words that capture how devastated our Hopewell family is with this loss,” the school division said. “We ask you to hold this family and our whole community in your hearts and prayers.”

Anyone with information about Sunday’s incident is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

