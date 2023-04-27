3 women shot, 1 killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One woman is dead, two others are hurt after a shooting on Richmond’s southside.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived and found three women with gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the other two victims are expected to recover.

One was taken to the hospital for treatment, police say the other refused treatment.

Police have not yet released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.