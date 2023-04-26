Woman arrested after attacking, biting TSA officer at airport checkpoint

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Three Transportation Security Administration officers were allegedly attacked by a woman going through security at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Tuesday.

Authorities said 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers around 6 a.m. at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4, forcing the checkpoint to close that morning.

Two TSA officers involved in the attack were taken to the hospital for injuries and later released.

“Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in our TSA officers being injured but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers,” Lorie Dankers, with the TSA, said.

In court documents, authorities detailed that Coleman was upset that they took away her apple juice while going through security because large amounts of liquids aren’t allowed through security.

The 19-year-old reportedly began ranting and trying to get her items from the bin from the TSA agent, who then pushed her away. At that point, officers allege that Coleman got on top of a table.

Another agent tried to grab her from around the waist when Coleman allegedly elbowed him in the head and caused a concussion.

According to court papers, the agent’s shirt was ripped, and more employees tried to get her to sit on a bench.

Coleman then got up, took off her shift, grabbed an agent by the ponytail and punched her three to five times, authorities said.

Another agent tried to get Coleman away, but she reportedly swung at them and bit them.

“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable,” Dankers said.

In an interview with detectives, Coleman shared that she was mad about having to leave security to get food and then come back through security. She denied biting any of the agents.

Coleman, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested by Phoenix police. She faces several misdemeanor assault charges, including aggravated assault.

“We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. TSA will also pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler,” Dankers said.

According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.

