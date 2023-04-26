Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few evening showers

*Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mainly dry with comfortable afternoon temperatures.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Off and on widespread rain likely Friday. Drier with only a few showers possible this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with more clouds this afternoon. *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week*. A few showers are possible this evening. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70°. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Rain likely, breezy and cool. Half-inch to an inch rain totals. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers are possible, mainly for southeastern Virginia. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

