Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few evening showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Off and on widespread rain likely Friday. Drier with only a few showers possible this weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with more clouds this afternoon. *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week*. A few showers are possible this evening. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70°. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Rain likely, breezy and cool. Half-inch to an inch rain totals. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers are possible, mainly for southeastern Virginia. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

