Teacher arrested, charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 65-year-old teacher has been arrested and charged with assaulting two students at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

Police say that they received a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS) that a teacher - identified as Kathleen R. Harlow - had assaulted a student on April 13.

“While police and CPS personnel investigated this reported assault, detectives learned of an earlier assault involving the same teacher and a different student,” Chesterfield police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police say the other assault happened in December.

Both victims are ages 4 and under, police said.

Harlow, who lives in Henrico, was arrested on Tuesday on two warrants for misdemeanor assault.

This is the second teacher from Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy who has been arrested and charged with assault in the past month.

Those alleged incidents happened in March and in 2022.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

