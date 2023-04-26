‘Something in the Water’ releases performers dates, times

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Popular Virginia Beach music festival ‘Something in the Water’ officially announced the times and dates all artists on the lineup will be performing.

The three-day festival is taking place this weekend from April 28-30. Something in the Water will have two main stages, the ‘Solar Stage’ and the ‘Lunar Stage.’

See the complete listing of who’s performing on what stage and when below:

Friday, April 28

Solar Stage Schedule:

Gigi Perez, 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m.

YVNGXCHRIS, 1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

NLE Choppa, 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Remi Wolf, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Jazmine Sullivan, 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Arcade Fire, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Doechii, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Polo G, 7:40 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Skrillex, 8:55 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

Kid Cudi, 11 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

Black Sherif, 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Kitty Ca$h, 1:05 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Yendry, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Babyface Ray, 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

Kenny Beats, 3:35 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Maren Morris, 4:50 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Third Eye Blind, 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Wale, 7:15 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.

Kehlani, 8:25 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.

Mumford & Sons, 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Solar Stage Schedule:

Riovaz, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Ayra Starr, 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Umi, 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

Kamasi Washington, 3:05 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

Coi Leray, 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

The Kid Laroi, 5:25 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.

Jonas Brothers, 6:40 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Lil Yachty, 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Summer Walker, 9:05 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

Pharrell’s Phriends, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

Flo, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Weston Estate, 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

BADBADNOTGOOD, 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

SWV, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wet Leg, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Latto, 5:35 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

Kaytranada, 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly, 8:25 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Lil Wayne, 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Solar Stage Schedule:

Kaycyy, 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Saucy Santana, 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

100 Gecs, 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Amine, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

Grace Jones, 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clipse, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lil Uzi Vert, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

FNF Chop, 2:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Chika, 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.

D4VD, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jessie Murph, 4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Flo Milli, 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.

Masego, 6:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.

Feid, 7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Lil Durk, 8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.

Wu-Tang Clan, 10 p.m.

