‘Something in the Water’ releases performers dates, times


The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.(Something in the Water)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Popular Virginia Beach music festival ‘Something in the Water’ officially announced the times and dates all artists on the lineup will be performing.

The three-day festival is taking place this weekend from April 28-30. Something in the Water will have two main stages, the ‘Solar Stage’ and the ‘Lunar Stage.’

See the complete listing of who’s performing on what stage and when below:

Friday, April 28

Solar Stage Schedule:

  • Gigi Perez, 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • YVNGXCHRIS, 1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
  • NLE Choppa, 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
  • Remi Wolf, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Jazmine Sullivan, 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
  • Arcade Fire, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
  • Doechii, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
  • Polo G, 7:40 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.
  • Skrillex, 8:55 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
  • Kid Cudi, 11 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

  • Black Sherif, 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
  • Kitty Ca$h, 1:05 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Yendry, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Babyface Ray, 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
  • Kenny Beats, 3:35 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
  • Maren Morris, 4:50 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.
  • Third Eye Blind, 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
  • Wale, 7:15 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
  • Kehlani, 8:25 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.
  • Mumford & Sons, 10:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Solar Stage Schedule:

  • Riovaz, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Ayra Starr, 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
  • Umi, 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.
  • Kamasi Washington, 3:05 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
  • Coi Leray, 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
  • The Kid Laroi, 5:25 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.
  • Jonas Brothers, 6:40 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.
  • Lil Yachty, 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Summer Walker, 9:05 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.
  • Pharrell’s Phriends, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

  • Flo, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Weston Estate, 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
  • BADBADNOTGOOD, 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • SWV, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Wet Leg, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.
  • Latto, 5:35 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.
  • Kaytranada, 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
  • Machine Gun Kelly, 8:25 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
  • Lil Wayne, 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Solar Stage Schedule:

  • Kaycyy, 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.
  • Saucy Santana, 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
  • 100 Gecs, 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.
  • Amine, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.
  • Grace Jones, 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic, 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Clipse, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Lil Uzi Vert, 10:30 p.m.

Lunar Stage Schedule:

  • FNF Chop, 2:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Chika, 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
  • D4VD, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Jessie Murph, 4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
  • Flo Milli, 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.
  • Masego, 6:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.
  • Feid, 7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
  • Lil Durk, 8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.
  • Wu-Tang Clan, 10 p.m.

