‘Something in the Water’ releases performers dates, times
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Popular Virginia Beach music festival ‘Something in the Water’ officially announced the times and dates all artists on the lineup will be performing.
The three-day festival is taking place this weekend from April 28-30. Something in the Water will have two main stages, the ‘Solar Stage’ and the ‘Lunar Stage.’
See the complete listing of who’s performing on what stage and when below:
Friday, April 28
Solar Stage Schedule:
- Gigi Perez, 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- YVNGXCHRIS, 1:15 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
- NLE Choppa, 1:55 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
- Remi Wolf, 2:50 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Jazmine Sullivan, 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Arcade Fire, 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
- Doechii, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
- Polo G, 7:40 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.
- Skrillex, 8:55 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
- Kid Cudi, 11 p.m.
Lunar Stage Schedule:
- Black Sherif, 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
- Kitty Ca$h, 1:05 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Yendry, 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Babyface Ray, 2:45 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- Kenny Beats, 3:35 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.
- Maren Morris, 4:50 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.
- Third Eye Blind, 6:05 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
- Wale, 7:15 p.m. to 7:55 p.m.
- Kehlani, 8:25 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.
- Mumford & Sons, 10:35 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
Solar Stage Schedule:
- Riovaz, 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ayra Starr, 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Umi, 2 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.
- Kamasi Washington, 3:05 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.
- Coi Leray, 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
- The Kid Laroi, 5:25 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.
- Jonas Brothers, 6:40 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.
- Lil Yachty, 7:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Summer Walker, 9:05 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.
- Pharrell’s Phriends, 10:30 p.m.
Lunar Stage Schedule:
- Flo, 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Weston Estate, 1:05 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
- BADBADNOTGOOD, 2:05 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- SWV, 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wet Leg, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.
- Latto, 5:35 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.
- Kaytranada, 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
- Machine Gun Kelly, 8:25 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.
- Lil Wayne, 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Solar Stage Schedule:
- Kaycyy, 1:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.
- Saucy Santana, 2:25 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.
- 100 Gecs, 3:30 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.
- Amine, 4:25 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.
- Grace Jones, 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Nile Rodgers & Chic, 7:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Clipse, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Lil Uzi Vert, 10:30 p.m.
Lunar Stage Schedule:
- FNF Chop, 2:05 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Chika, 2:35 p.m. to 3:05 p.m.
- D4VD, 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jessie Murph, 4:15 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
- Flo Milli, 5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m.
- Masego, 6:20 p.m. to 7:05 p.m.
- Feid, 7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.
- Lil Durk, 8:50 p.m. to 9:35 p.m.
- Wu-Tang Clan, 10 p.m.
