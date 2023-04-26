Richmond road conditions improving as city tackles potholes, paving and sidewalks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Potholes, paving and sidewalks are all on the radar of Richmond City Hall.

“We certainly don’t want vehicles to be damaged due to any conditions within our streets,” said Bobby Vincent, Richmond Department of Public Works Director.

Driving around Richmond, you may notice a lot of neighborhood streets and major roadways aren’t littered with potholes.

In 2019, the Department of Public Works saw its highest number of potholes at more than 4,600. Last year that number came down to a little over 1,300.

“They’re still there and we still have areas where we still have to pave, but the numbers are in fact coming down,” said Vincent.

Five years ago, only 35% of roads in the city were considered in good condition. The goal is to get to 80%. Right now, the city’s at 66%.

The city spends about $20 million each year on overall paving operations. Through December, public works crews will pave 200 lane miles at a cost of about $13.6 million.

There are two types of paving. One is milling and overlay, which is a more traditional method.

The other type is called heat scarification, which involves heating the asphalt already on the pavement to a high temperature to rejuvenate it.

Reusing that pavement helps save the city money. They’re also timing paving with utility work happening in areas too.

“Now we’re able to pave instead of a scar going through a neighborhood, once they do their cast iron renewal projects, we’re able to pave curb to curb at a lower rate for them,” said Vincent.

City sidewalks in disrepair are getting some love too. Originally, public works only had two crews for sidewalks. Now the organization has six with a goal of eight.

“We’re working on about over 100 projects a year right now with regards to sidewalks, so we’re definitely having an impact,” said Vincent.

You can report a pothole or any other issue with the roads here in Richmond to RVA311. And you can watch that progress online.

