Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond road conditions improving as city tackles potholes, paving and sidewalks

Potholes, paving and sidewalks all on the radar of Richmond City Hall.
Potholes, paving and sidewalks all on the radar of Richmond City Hall.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Potholes, paving and sidewalks are all on the radar of Richmond City Hall.

“We certainly don’t want vehicles to be damaged due to any conditions within our streets,” said Bobby Vincent, Richmond Department of Public Works Director.

Driving around Richmond, you may notice a lot of neighborhood streets and major roadways aren’t littered with potholes.

In 2019, the Department of Public Works saw its highest number of potholes at more than 4,600. Last year that number came down to a little over 1,300.

“They’re still there and we still have areas where we still have to pave, but the numbers are in fact coming down,” said Vincent.

Five years ago, only 35% of roads in the city were considered in good condition. The goal is to get to 80%. Right now, the city’s at 66%.

The city spends about $20 million each year on overall paving operations. Through December, public works crews will pave 200 lane miles at a cost of about $13.6 million.

There are two types of paving. One is milling and overlay, which is a more traditional method.

The other type is called heat scarification, which involves heating the asphalt already on the pavement to a high temperature to rejuvenate it.

Reusing that pavement helps save the city money. They’re also timing paving with utility work happening in areas too.

“Now we’re able to pave instead of a scar going through a neighborhood, once they do their cast iron renewal projects, we’re able to pave curb to curb at a lower rate for them,” said Vincent.

City sidewalks in disrepair are getting some love too. Originally, public works only had two crews for sidewalks. Now the organization has six with a goal of eight.

“We’re working on about over 100 projects a year right now with regards to sidewalks, so we’re definitely having an impact,” said Vincent.

You can report a pothole or any other issue with the roads here in Richmond to RVA311. And you can watch that progress online.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Robious Road on April 19.
Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash
Officer Richard Johnson was found guilty of reckless driving and two felony counts of...
Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office...
3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility in Powhatan
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

A counselor in Henrico County is fighting to keep her practice open after months of insurance...
‘My practice is in jeopardy of closing:’ Counselor waiting for payments from Anthem
A dump truck driver was med-flighted to a hospital after a crash on Matoaca Road.
Dump truck driver seriously injured in Chesterfield crash
Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Teacher arrested, charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Court hearing dates for Otieno suspects