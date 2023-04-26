Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police searching for 2 people who robbed Chesterfield store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for two people who robbed the Quick Stop Convenience Store on Woods Edge Road on Tuesday night.

Police say two people entered the store at 9:23 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money. They took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

The suspects were wearing hoodies and dark masks.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

