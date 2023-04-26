Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pedestrian dies after being struck on Richmond Highway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating what happened after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway.

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered serious injuries due to the incident. The man - 58-year-old Herbert Taylor Jr. - was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

“The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined that Taylor was attempting to run across the street when he was struck by the vehicle,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “The investigation continues.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle that hit Taylor remained on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at 804-646-1664 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

