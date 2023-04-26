News to Know for Wednesday, April 26

Richard Johnson was on trial for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal...
Richard Johnson was on trial for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Apr. 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Richmond Officer Guilty

  • A jury found a Richmond police officer guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving Tuesday evening. Richard Johnson was on trial for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.

Henrico Approves Tax Credit

3 Charges at Assisted Living Facility

  • Three people face neglect charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan. The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been left at a hospital.

New Stadium for the Flying Squirrels?

  • Officials with the Richmond Flying Squirrels are not commenting at this time on a new effort to build the team a stadium. NBC12 is learning work on that stadium, part of the larger Diamond District project, is delayed due to economic reasons.

Clouds Move In This Afternoon

  • It will be mostly sunny with more clouds Wednesday afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Full forecast >

Crime

Police searching for 2 people who robbed Chesterfield store

Police say two people entered the store on Woods Edge Road, displayed a firearm and demanded money

Henrico leaders approve real estate tax credit

The real estate credit is equal to 2 cents per $100 of taxable value.

3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility

3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility in Powhatan

After an investigation, three people were charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, a class 1 misdemeanor.

Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens

A Richmond police officer was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving.

New recovery home for mothers and children opens in Henrico

A new recovery house located in the Lakeside area is now open for mothers dealing with substance abuse disorder.

Jury deliberations underway in officer's trial

