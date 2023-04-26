News to Know for Wednesday, April 26

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:

Richmond Officer Guilty

A jury found a Richmond police officer guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving Tuesday evening. Richard Johnson was on trial for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.

Henrico Approves Tax Credit

For the second straight year, Henrico County leaders have approved a real estate tax credit . The credit is equal to 2 cents per $100 of taxable value.

3 Charges at Assisted Living Facility

Three people face neglect charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan. The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been left at a hospital.

New Stadium for the Flying Squirrels?

Officials with the Richmond Flying Squirrels are not commenting at this time on a new effort to build the team a stadium. NBC12 is learning work on that stadium, part of the larger Diamond District project, is delayed due to economic reasons.

Clouds Move In This Afternoon

It will be mostly sunny with more clouds Wednesday afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Full forecast >

