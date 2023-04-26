News to Know for Wednesday, April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, April 26, 2023:
Richmond Officer Guilty
- A jury found a Richmond police officer guilty on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving Tuesday evening. Richard Johnson was on trial for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.
Henrico Approves Tax Credit
- For the second straight year, Henrico County leaders have approved a real estate tax credit. The credit is equal to 2 cents per $100 of taxable value.
3 Charges at Assisted Living Facility
- Three people face neglect charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan. The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been left at a hospital.
New Stadium for the Flying Squirrels?
- Officials with the Richmond Flying Squirrels are not commenting at this time on a new effort to build the team a stadium. NBC12 is learning work on that stadium, part of the larger Diamond District project, is delayed due to economic reasons.
Clouds Move In This Afternoon
- It will be mostly sunny with more clouds Wednesday afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening. Full forecast >
