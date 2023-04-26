Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man shot in Chesterfield in apparent road rage incident

Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road...
Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road rage incident.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road rage incident.

On Wednesday, April 26, around 1 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive for a report that an adult male had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who reported that he was in his vehicle when he was shot. His victim’s vehicle was hit several times. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that their investigation indicated the shooting happened on Chippenham Parkway and was related to a road rage incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, white sedan with tinted windows and a donut spare tire on its rear passenger side.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Richard Johnson was found guilty of reckless driving and two felony counts of...
Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office...
3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility in Powhatan
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Robious Road on April 19.
Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Teacher arrested, charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield

Latest News

The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
‘Something in the Water’ releases performers dates, times
protect yourself from fraud
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world
With billions lost to scams, ways to fraud proof your world
The Captial Region Land Conservancy wants to restore the land to its more natural state.
City of Richmond moves forward on purchase of Mayo Island