Man shot in Chesterfield in apparent road rage incident

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road rage incident.

On Wednesday, April 26, around 1 p.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Chippendale Drive for a report that an adult male had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, who reported that he was in his vehicle when he was shot. His victim’s vehicle was hit several times. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that their investigation indicated the shooting happened on Chippenham Parkway and was related to a road rage incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, white sedan with tinted windows and a donut spare tire on its rear passenger side.

Police continue their investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

