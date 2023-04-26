Henrico Police: Data shows a gun was stolen from a car every 36 hours in 2022

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is urging people to secure their firearms.

In a Facebook post, the department released this video about data from 2022, which officials show a gun was taken from a car, on average, every 36 hours in the county.

Henrico Police crime statistics from 2022 show 243 guns were stolen from cars and 65 percent were reported from unlocked cars. In this same report, Henrico Police reported a 34 percent increase in larcenies from cars.

In 2021, Henrico Police reported 204 guns were stolen from cars, with 76 percent happening in unlocked cars.

“You know, if you’re going to be a responsible gun owner, leaving a firearm in an unlocked car is not being a responsible gun owner,” said Henrico Police Chief Eric English. “We got to really emphasize that with people that own firearms. If you want to make sure you’re protecting your neighborhood, protecting one another, you have to secure firearms and not leave them in vehicles.”

Chief English also said there’s been cases in Henrico where stolen weapons have been used in other crimes.

“We’ve had instances where guns are being used, whether they be in a robbery or a shooting, that have been stolen,” he said. “Whether they stolen from a home or stolen from a vehicle, that has come up in some of our cases. Those things can be avoided if we just have responsible gun owners lock their cars or take their firearms inside their homes.”

“A firearm is a very dangerous weapon and those that own firearms have to be more responsible in terms of being able to lock those weapons up,” said Chief English.

In an effort to prevent these types of thefts, Henrico Police shared tips on how to properly secure your firearms.

First, Henrico Police said if you must leave your firearm in a car, use a cable lock or trigger guard. Officers also encourage people to disassemble the firearm and secure it in the trunk.

Police also said car safes are another choice, and ask people to choose one that requires a key or code.

At home, police also urge people to keep their firearm disassembled and in a locked safe. Cable locks or trigger guards are also an option.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.