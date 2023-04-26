Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico leaders approve real estate tax credit

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the second straight year, Henrico County leaders have approved a real estate tax credit.

The Board of Supervisors approved the credit at its meeting Tuesday night.

The credit is equal to 2 cents per $100 of taxable value.

“Like last year, taxpayers will receive a check equivalent to 2 cents per $100 on their 2023 assessed values, if the credit is $30 or more,” the county said on its website. “Credits less than $30 will be applied to real estate tax accounts.”

The credit is calculated by dividing the total taxable value of the property by $100, then multiplying the result by .02.

For example, someone with a home of $260,000 value would receive a $52 credit.

Checks are expected to mailed this summer.

In addition to this tax credit, the county lowered the personal property tax rate for most vehicles to $3.40 per $100 of assessed value. That’s a 10-cent decrease from the current rate.

