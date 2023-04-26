Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Gelati Celesti creating ice cream flavors for beloved Richmond personalities

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond-based ice cream brand Gelati Celesti is featuring new ice cream flavors created by prominent local personalities, business owners and public figures.

Richmond is a fantastic city that values and supports local businesses. We’re excited to collaborate with local personalities to create flavors that truly capture the spirit of our community and make Richmond a special place to live and visit,” said Steve Rosser, the owner of Gelati Celesti.

Starting May 1, the campaign will debut with “Bases Loaded,” a flavor created by Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Flying Squirrels. This banana-based ice cream is swirled with crunchy peanut butter and pralines, embodying the fun and energy of Richmond’s beloved baseball team. As Parney likes to say, “It’s going to be a lot of FUNN!”

Other exciting collaborations will be released every two weeks and include an ice cream creation by Bobby Ukrop of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, featuring a new and exciting item from their bakery, and a flavor by Walter Bundy of Shagbark that celebrates spring and southern comfort food.

Finally, a flavor by Curt Autry of NBC12 will wrap up the campaign from June 12 to June 25.

In addition to offering these custom-curated flavors, Gelati Celesti is donating a portion of sales to Flying Squirrels Charities and other preferred local charities chosen by each personality. Customers can look forward to trying these limited-time flavors at any of the seven Gelati Celesti stores located throughout the Richmond Metro area.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Richard Johnson was found guilty of reckless driving and two felony counts of...
Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office...
3 people charged with neglect at assisted living facility in Powhatan
Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Robious Road on April 19.
Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Harbilas has been charged with 12 counts of assault.
Teacher arrested, charged with assaulting students in Chesterfield

Latest News

The Captial Region Land Conservancy wants to restore the land to its more natural state.
City of Richmond moves forward on purchase of Mayo Island
Henrico Police urges people to secure their firearms.
Henrico Police: Data shows a gun was stolen from a car every 36 hours in 2022
The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
‘Something in the Water’ releases performers dates, times
Police are investigating after a man was shot in what officers believe was related to a road...
Man shot in Chesterfield in apparent road rage incident