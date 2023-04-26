Gelati Celesti creating ice cream flavors for beloved Richmond personalities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond-based ice cream brand Gelati Celesti is featuring new ice cream flavors created by prominent local personalities, business owners and public figures.

Richmond is a fantastic city that values and supports local businesses. We’re excited to collaborate with local personalities to create flavors that truly capture the spirit of our community and make Richmond a special place to live and visit,” said Steve Rosser, the owner of Gelati Celesti.

Starting May 1, the campaign will debut with “Bases Loaded,” a flavor created by Todd “Parney” Parnell of the Flying Squirrels. This banana-based ice cream is swirled with crunchy peanut butter and pralines, embodying the fun and energy of Richmond’s beloved baseball team. As Parney likes to say, “It’s going to be a lot of FUNN!”

Other exciting collaborations will be released every two weeks and include an ice cream creation by Bobby Ukrop of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, featuring a new and exciting item from their bakery, and a flavor by Walter Bundy of Shagbark that celebrates spring and southern comfort food.

Finally, a flavor by Curt Autry of NBC12 will wrap up the campaign from June 12 to June 25.

In addition to offering these custom-curated flavors, Gelati Celesti is donating a portion of sales to Flying Squirrels Charities and other preferred local charities chosen by each personality. Customers can look forward to trying these limited-time flavors at any of the seven Gelati Celesti stores located throughout the Richmond Metro area.

