City of Richmond moves forward on purchase of Mayo Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond city council officially voted to move forward with the purchase of Mayo Island.

The city recently received a grant of nearly $7.5 million to go towards buying it. Last year the island’s price tag was a whopping $19 million.

The Captial Region Land Conservancy wants to restore the land to its more natural state.

Last December, the conservancy said they wanted to restore many aspects of the island, including removing 8 acres of asphalt, allowing the land to absorb more water, and adding more trees to the ground.

Then the group wants to focus on bringing back public access with trails and other potential ideas to make the area a destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

