Chicks hatch on downtown Richmond Falcon Cam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s new life on the Falcon Cam in downtown Richmond.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says two eggs from the peregrine falcon nest hatched this week. Two additional eggs are expected to hatch soon.

DWR says the falcon chicks weigh about 1.25 pounds “and are unable to fully thermoregulate (maintain core body temperature) for the first two weeks of life. This means the parents will continue to spend time on the nest ‘brooding’ the chicks after they hatch and incubating the remaining eggs.

The camera sits atop the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building. A familiar pair was first seen at the nest in early March.

Click/tap here to watch.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.