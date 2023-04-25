Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Cool and dry

Rain chances lurk for Friday and Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Cool pattern continues this week with dry weather breaking down at the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny start but clouds roll in during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week*. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (SLIGHT late day or Evening Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Rain likely, breezy and cool. Around 1/2″ rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Breezy and Cloudy with showers likely, developing in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

