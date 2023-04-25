Tuesday Forecast: Cool and dry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Cool pattern continues this week with dry weather breaking down at the end of the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny start but clouds roll in during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week*. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (SLIGHT late day or Evening Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Rain likely, breezy and cool. Around 1/2″ rain likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Dry for most of the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Breezy and Cloudy with showers likely, developing in the afternoon or evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s.

