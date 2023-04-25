Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond police officer on trial for crash that killed two teens

Now to Richmond where an involuntary manslaughter trial involving a police officer is wrapping up its first day.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer stood trial Monday after driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.

Richard Johnson pleaded not guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving.

The crash occurred on April 7, 2022, at the intersection of Bell and Castlewood Road around 10:43 p.m.

Richard Johnson was behind the wheel of a police car when he hit a Buick carrying 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both were ejected.

In court on Monday, it was revealed Ruffin was driving without a license.

The family of 19-year-old Tracey Williams was visibly emotional in court.

Monday started off with jury selection, and it was vital that prospective jurors did not know about this civil lawsuit because it could affect their impartiality.

Once the jury was seated, both sides delivered strong opening statements

The Commonwealth claimed the crash resulted from Johnson’s gross negligence with reckless disregard for human life.

The defense argues the crash was unavoidable, and Johnson was acting under a Code 1 high priority and did not see the Buick approaching the intersection.

One of the first witnesses on the stand was a Richmond Police Sergeant on the crash team. The prosecution also presented a video of the crash.

It showed Officer Johnson’s cruiser as it approached the intersection with lights and sirens on while Ruffin’s Buick also came into the frame. In a split second, the two cars collide in a burst of light, and both cars spin out.

The mother of Tracey Williams sued the city late last year for 200 million dollars, alleging Johnson was negligent, showing complete disregard for others as he reached speeds of twice the legal limit, blazing through the red light, killing Tracey and her boyfriend.

Last week, she settled for more than three million dollars.

The second and final day of the trial starts back up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

