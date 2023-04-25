Richmond police officer found guilty in crash that killed two teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond police officer was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving Tuesday evening.

The jury found Richard Johnson for driving a police cruiser that killed two teenagers in a fatal car accident last April.

Johnson was driving a police cruiser on duty when he hit a Buick driven by 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin with 19-year-old Tracey Williams as a passenger. Both teens were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both were ejected from the vehicle.

The Commonwealth claimed the crash resulted from Johnson’s gross negligence and reckless disregard for human life.

The defense argues the crash was unavoidable, and Johnson was acting under a Code 1 high priority and did not see the Buick approaching the intersection.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.