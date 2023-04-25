News to Know for Tuesday, April 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023:

Diamond District Moves Forward

The City of Richmond and RVA Diamond Partners announced they finalized an agreement to develop the Diamond District. The project is set to bring a new baseball stadium to the city right in time for the opening day of the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season

Biden Announces 2024 Bid

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office.

Cool Temperatures Continue

A cool pattern continues this week with dry weather breaking down at the end of the week. Full forecast >

Man Guilty of Trafficking Box Turtles

Louisa County man amassed nearly $13,000 selling box turtles on Facebook Marketplace, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Stanlee Fazi pleaded guilty to trafficking turtles in a federal court after admitting he illegally collected the animals from the wild, bound them in socks and shipped them to online buyers across the country.

Chesterfield Looking for Driver Who Ran Over Boy

Chesterfield police are searching for a driver who ran over and hurt a 3-year-old boy on Sunday on Walmsley Boulevard. Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time of the hit-and-run.

DMV Issues New Design for Driver’s Licenses

The DMV is debuting a new design for Virginia driver’s licenses and ID cards for the first time since 2009.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.