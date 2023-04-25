New recovery home for mothers and children opens in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a new beginning for a handful of moms in Henrico.

A new recovery house in the Lakeside area is now open for mothers with substance abuse disorder.

The first mom moved into her new home on Tuesday.

“It’s hard for a woman to get into recovery, stay in recovery, when you have a little human you have to take care of. It’s hard when you don’t have a safe environment to live in,” McShin Foundation CEO Honesty Liller said. “We’re really saving two lives at once when helping the mother.”

The home, also known as the “Destiny House,” will welcome four mothers who are either pregnant or have children.

These four moms all have one common goal. To raise their kids in a safe place while healing from addiction.

“These children are traumatized. They’re seeing their parents overdose, the ones that find their parents, and we’re trying to eliminate that,” said Liller.

She says she knows that feeling all too well. Liller says she’s been clean of heroin for almost sixteen years now.

She says her daughter, Destiny, was exposed to drugs when she was five.

“It’s a huge, impactful thing for me, and I cry all the time,” Liller said.

Now, Liller is paying it forward by creating this new recovery home she named after her daughter.

She says a donor on the foundation’s staff paid off the entire $150,000 mortgage.

Liller says other donors helped to fully furnish the place and paid for a new fence and patio.

With the new recovery home now open, she says she hopes to show other moms a light at the end of the tunnel.

“You can get into recovery. You can live an awesome life. It’s going to be hard and hectic. If I can do it, you can do it too,” Liller said.

She says she’d like to open another recovery home like this one and one geared toward recovering fathers who also need support. Liller says the plan could take three to five years to complete.

