Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man died Monday several days after a crash at the intersection of Robious Road and Cranbeck Road/Mall Drive.

Police say Robert C. Walsh was traveling west on his motorcycle on April 19 when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle that was crossing over Robious Road from Crankbeck Road to Mall Drive.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

