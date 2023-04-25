Your Money with Carlson Financial
Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Robious Road on April 19.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 33-year-old man died Monday several days after a crash at the intersection of Robious Road and Cranbeck Road/Mall Drive.

Police say Robert C. Walsh was traveling west on his motorcycle on April 19 when he ran a red light and struck a vehicle that was crossing over Robious Road from Crankbeck Road to Mall Drive.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

