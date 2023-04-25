Diamond District Developer: New stadium to be built by end of 2025

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels is not commenting at this time on a new effort to build the team a stadium. NBC12 is learning work on that stadium, part of the larger Diamond District project, is delayed due to economic reasons.

“We have just seen tremendous changes in the interest rate and the capital markets as well as some more challenging economic headwinds,” said Lincoln Saunders, City of Richmond Chief Administrative Officer.

Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the Diamond District project.

It’s a $2.4 billion economic boom set to bring a new stadium along with housing, retail and other amenities to the area near Hermitage Road and N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. But recently, the owner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels began to question whether or not a new stadium would be open in time for the 2026 season.

Work has been delayed by a year. The developer says a new stadium will be done by the end of 2025 and the hope is that construction will start early next year.

“We need a little more time than we originally anticipated but it’s our hope that the Squirrels and MLB will work with us to keep this project moving forward,” said Jason Guillot, RVA Diamond Partners.

Now the city is proposing to fund infrastructure improvements for phase one. That’s sidewalks, roads and other utilities. However, a price tag on that is still unknown. It’s part of changes to the original agreement with the developer.

“It’s a little tough to afford the same house today that maybe you could have afforded 12 months ago, right? And so we have to think about the ballpark in the same respect,” said Guillot.

Even with the delay, Richmond City Councilor Katherine Jordan says $3.5 million in upgrades to the current stadium should buy them enough time to build a new one nearby.

Another proposed change includes increasing an incremental tax district to include more surrounding property, mainly under development now, to help offset costs.

“So the increased TIF captures some of that development growth that has been spurred by this project and it will go toward things like the phase one improvements for the Diamond project,” said Katherine Jordan, Richmond City Councilor.

There are a number of procedural hurdles on the horizon before work can begin, including final approval of the agreement changes by city council and a rezoning of the area.

