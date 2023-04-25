Your Money with Carlson Financial
City of Richmond finalizes Diamond District development agreement

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond and RVA Diamond Partners announced they finalized an agreement to develop the Diamond District.

The project is set to bring a new baseball stadium to the city right in time for the opening day of the Flying Squirrels’ 2026 season. Which was something the team’s president was concerned about due to new MLB regulations.

City Council still has to approve the agreement between the city and RVA Diamond Partners.

Under the new agreement, the city would be responsible for the public infrastructure during the project’s first phase.

The agreement also involves creating a new incremental tax district to pay for future infrastructure.

According to sources, the council could vote on the agreement as early as next month.

Richmond City Council approves change on requiring parking minimums
Richmond City Council approves change on requiring parking minimums
