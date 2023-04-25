Your Money with Carlson Financial
84-year-old man drowns while fishing on the lake, authorities say

An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with...
An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with was rescued by authorities.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died while fishing with another man on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the fishermen’s sons called authorities around 10 p.m. Monday to report his father and another man had gone fishing and not returned home.

The caller said he had located their vehicle at a boat ramp but was unable to make contact with them.

Several agencies worked together to search for the missing men.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 78-year-old Andrew Williams around 1:10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A little over an hour later, 84-year-old Willie Taylor was found dead. His body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab, pending an autopsy.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. No details were provided on how the men ended up in the water.

