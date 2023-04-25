3 people charged with abuse at assisted living facility in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Three people face abuse charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been abused.

“The investigation resulted in charges being filed against Clarence Lewis, the owner of the Essene home, Karen Fitzgerald, the manager, and her husband Daryl Fitzgerald, the administrator of the facility,” the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

All three were charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, a class 1 misdemeanor, and have an initial court date of April 27.

The Essene Home on Worsham Road provides care for people with intellectual disabilities, mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

