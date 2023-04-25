Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

3 people charged with abuse at assisted living facility in Powhatan

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office...
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed the investigation this month(nbc12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Three people face abuse charges after a complaint at an assisted living facility in Powhatan.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Department - working with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Department of Adult Services - completed an investigation this month after a family member said a resident at the Essene Home had been abused.

“The investigation resulted in charges being filed against Clarence Lewis, the owner of the Essene home, Karen Fitzgerald, the manager, and her husband Daryl Fitzgerald, the administrator of the facility,” the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

All three were charged with two counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, a class 1 misdemeanor, and have an initial court date of April 27.

The Essene Home on Worsham Road provides care for people with intellectual disabilities, mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Police say a Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the road on the left side...
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on I-64
Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
Chesterfield officers are searching for the drivers behind the wheels of these two cars in...
Toddler hurt after being hit by car in driveway; police searching for driver
The US Coast Guard and members of St. Pete Fire Rescue rescued Johnson and his daughter and...
Police: 10-year-old girl, dad die after being swept offshore

Latest News

Chesterfield police continue to investigate a crash that happened on Robious Road on April 19.
Motorcyclist dies after Chesterfield crash
Student absences for 10% or more of the academic year — a period equal to 18 or more days — are...
Board of Education will again consider chronic absenteeism in school accreditation decisions
Children's hospital tower to open April 30
Children's hospital tower set to open April 30
The facial images represent the eight men whose skeletal remains were found in separate...
Help needed to identify skeletal remains