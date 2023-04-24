Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash On I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State police are investigating after a crash led to the death of one driver on Interstate 64.

Police say the incident happened just before 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

A Jeep Wrangler was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the road on the left side of the interstate at the 200-mile marker. The jeep struck several trees and overturned.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Amanda B. Casey from Chester, died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.