Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ava Killian was last seen in the company of her father, Michael Christopher Killian in Virginia...
Police seek missing 7-year-old believed to be in danger
Prince George officers said a fatal crash stemmed from a shooting at a mobile home park.
2 teens dead, 1 critically injured in Prince George crash
A tractor-trailer overturns on I-195 dumping more the 40,000 lbs of dog food.
Tractor-trailer carrying 43,000 lbs of dog food overturns on I-195
Organizations hosts a job fair for those previously incarcerated
Previously incarcerated residents get a second chance at finding a job
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Chesterfield deputy charged after accidentally firing shot in a home

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
Helicopter video shows scene of shooting at Oklahoma college
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Taylor Swift fan killed by suspected drunk driver while on way home from concert
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network