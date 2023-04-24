Your Money with Carlson Financial
Toddler hurt after being hit by car in driveway; police searching for driver

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving around the time of the hit-and-run
Chesterfield officers are searching for the drivers behind the wheels of these two cars in...
Chesterfield officers are searching for the drivers behind the wheels of these two cars in connection to a hit-and-run incident along Walmsley Boulevard.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday evening, Jorge Ancono came home from the store to find Chesterfield Police knocking on doors along Walmsley Boulevard after a toddler was ran over by a car.

A toddler in Chesterfield was hit by a car along Walmsley Boulevard Sunday evening, according...
A toddler in Chesterfield was hit by a car along Walmsley Boulevard Sunday evening, according to police.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s something sad,” Ancono told NBC12. “I have my own children who are that small and it just feels ugly.”

Just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Chesterfield Police received a 911 call about the hit-and-run incident.

“Turns out the property where this happened at is actually a home business and they had about a dozen vehicles on property at the time,” said Sgt. Stephan Rouze with Chesterfield Police.

At the scene, officers found the little boy fighting for his life and rushed him to the hospital, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Chesterfield Police said the driver of the car left the scene.

“There were several witnesses there at the time of the incident. One of the patrons observed that the child had been struck by the vehicle. They did say that they did try to flag down the driver, but received no response,” said Rouze. “We don’t know the intent of the driver. We hope that it was an honest mistake.”

Chesterfield Police released photos from surveillance video of two cars leaving around the same time the incident happened. The department is asking the driver of these cars, which is a white Acura sedan and a silver or gray Nissan sedan, to call Chesterfield Police.

Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving the scene - a white Acura sedan...
Surveillance cameras captured images of two vehicles leaving the scene - a white Acura sedan and a silver or gray Nissan sedan.(Photos: Chesterfield Police)

“This could’ve been your child. It could’ve been some child you care about. If you know whose cars these are, if you recognize the cars, if you think it might be a car that might be involved, please contact us,” said Rouze.

As Chesterfield Police continue to search for leads, they’re asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings while they’re behind the wheel.

“Drivers have got to be aware of what’s going on around them. You’ve got to keep your head on a swivel,” said Rouze. “You’ve got to focus on the road, you’ve got to focus on your surroundings. Stay off the stereo, stay off the phone, stay off any distraction. When you’re driving, you just have to do that.”

Chesterfield Police is asking the drivers of the two cars captured on surveillance footage to reach out to the department by calling 804-748-1251.

Anyone with information is also asked to call police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

