RPD officer to stand trial after killing two in fatal crash

Court Documents reveal the officer crashed a police cruiser killing two people while in route to a burglary call
Officer Richard Johnson's jury trial will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at Richmond Circuit Court
Officer Richard Johnson’s jury trial will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at Richmond Circuit Court(Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer will stand trial today after killing two people in a fatal car accident last April.

Court documents say the officer was driving a police car while responding to a burglary call when it crashed into a car, killing both people inside.

Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and...
Officer Richard Johnson was indicted for failure to yield right of way, reckless driving, and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Officer Richard Johnson’s jury trial will begin at 10 a.m. at Richmond Circuit Court. He faces multiple charges, including failure to yield the right of way, reckless driving and two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Bell and Castlewood Road. According to court documents, officer Johnson was behind the wheel of a police car when he hit a sedan carrying 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin and 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

Police say neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both were ejected and killed.

The mother of Tracey Williams sued the city late last year for 200 million dollars, alleging officer johnson was negligent, showing complete disregard for others as he reached speeds of twice the legal limit, blazing through the red light and killing Tracey and her boyfriend.

Last week she settled for more than three million dollars.

