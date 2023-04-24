Police searching for gas station robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a BP Gas Station Sunday evening.

Police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, when a man walked into the BP gas station, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from an employee.

The man got away with an unknown amount of money, a laptop, and the victims’ phones. No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a tall, skinny black male wearing a purple ski mask, yellow jacket, and gloves.

Police are asking for help from the community to solve this crime. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

