Pedestrian injured after being struck on Richmond highway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating what happened after a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 3300 block of Richmond Highway.

Police say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

Officers were called for reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered apparent injuries due to the incident.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

